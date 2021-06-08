Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the prime suspect in the kidnapping of a 4-year-old Liam Ngucwa Mwangi in Thika, Kiambu County.

Police arrested Charles King’ori alias Delvin Maina on Monday at around 3 pm following a dramatic chase in the streets of Naivasha town.

According to the DCI, King’ori tried to escape a police dragnet a few hours after detectives had rescued baby Liam Ngucwa and launched a manhunt for him.

In a bid to conceal his identity, King’ori visited a salon in Naivasha and had his hair braided.

“Detectives were however too smart for the suspect’s antics, since they pounced on him as he escaped on a getaway motorbike,” said the DCI.

The suspect, who worked as a houseboy for baby Liam’s grandparents, was the last person to be seen with the boy after he went missing on Wednesday June 2, 2021.

Detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and Special Service Unit found baby Liam at a house in Naivasha on Monday.

Liam Ngucwa Mwangi was later reunited with his family after five days of tears and anguish.