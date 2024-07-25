Public Invited to Submit Objections to Cabinet Nominees by Next Week

Members of the public have one week to submit memoranda challenging the suitability of 10 Cabinet Secretary nominees forwarded to the National Assembly by the President.

Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge has announced that submissions must be made in writing and include supporting evidence. The vetting process will span 28 days, after which the committee will compile a report for debate in the National Assembly.

“In compliance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, the Clerk of the National Assembly hereby invites members of the public to submit any representations they may have, by way of written statement on oath [affidavit) with supporting evidence contesting the suitability of any nominee proposed for appointment,” Njoroge directed.

“The representations may be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly, P.O. BOX 41842-00100, Nairobi; hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi; or emailed to [email protected] and appointments. [email protected]: to be received on or before Wednesday 31st July, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.”

The nominees will then appear before the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments for vetting, following Section 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act of 2011. This section requires the Committee to review the nominations and present a report within 28 days.

The Committee will soon announce the start date for the approval hearings and will notify both the nominees and the public before submitting its report to the House.

Here’s the full list of the CS nominees heading to parliament for vetting.

1. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Prime Cabinet Secretary – Musalia Mudavadi

2. Ministry of the Interior and National Administration – Kithure Kindiki

3. National Treasury – John Mbadi

4. Ministry of Defence – Soipan Tuya

5. Ministry of Education – Julius Migosi

6. Ministry of Health – Debra Mulongo Barasa

7. Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development – Dr Andrew Karanja

8. Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development – Alice Wahome

9. Ministry of Energy and Petroleum – Opiyo Wandayi

10. Ministry of Roads and Transport – Davis Chirchir

11. Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy – Dr Margaret Ndungu

12. Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry – Aden Duale

13. Public Service – Justin Muturi

14. Investments, Trade and Industry – Salim Mvurya

15. Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation – Eric Muga

16. Labour and Social Protection – Alfred Mutua

17. Tourism and Wildlife – Rebecca Miano

18. Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports – Kipchumba Murkomen

19. Mining and Blue Economy – Hassan Joho

20. Cooperatives and MSME Development – Wycliffe Oparanya

21. Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage – Stella Soi Langa’t