KAA Confirms Adani’s Plan for Comprehensive JKIA Modernization

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) confirmed that Adani Airport Holdings Limited has submitted an investment proposal to modernize the dilapidated infrastructure of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

KAA Acting CEO Henry Ogoye explained to the media that JKIA’s aging infrastructure threatens its regional competitiveness, making an overhaul necessary.

Ogoye stated that the Cabinet has approved a comprehensive upgrade initiative called the JKIA Medium Term Investment Plan, which requires significant capital investment that the government cannot afford due to current fiscal constraints.

KAA explained that Adani’s proposal includes significant improvements to the passenger terminal building, runway, taxiway, and apron.

In a statement Wednesday, KAA said, “The Cabinet approved the JKIA Medium Term Investment Plan covering the upgrade of the passenger terminal building, runway, taxiway, and apron.”

The statement added, “The attendant investment requirement is significant and cannot be funded with the prevailing fiscal constraints without recourse to private funding.”

KAA stated that the partnership with Adani, formed under the Public Private Partnerships Act 2021, will undergo rigorous technical, financial, and legal reviews to ensure compliance with the act.

Ogoye added, “The Project Agreement will also involve thorough stakeholder engagement, approval from the National Treasury, clearance from the Attorney General, and final Cabinet approval.”

Addressing concerns raised by staff and the airport business community, KAA assured them that no jobs would be lost due to the planned upgrades.

The Authority emphasized that the expanded facilities will create new business opportunities and benefits for airport operators and the broader community.