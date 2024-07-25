Ruto Proposes Major Reforms to Curb Corruption and Protect Whistle-Blowers

President William Ruto has announced a series of legislative amendments aimed at tackling corruption and enhancing transparency in Kenya.

In a Wednesday press briefing, he outlined his plans to propose changes to the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedure Code. These amendments aim to expedite the investigation and prosecution of corruption and economic crimes, ensuring their conclusion within six months.

“I will be proposing amendments to the Evidence Act, the Criminal Procedure Code, among other necessary legislative amendments to all statutes relating to corruption, to expedite the investigation and prosecution of corruption and economic crimes cases and provide for their conclusion within six months,” stated Ruto.

Additionally, Ruto revealed plans to propose amendments to the Witness Protection Act. These changes will overhaul the statutory and institutional framework to better protect and incentivize whistle-blowers. He believes that these measures will make it easier and safer for citizens to report corruption and other criminal activities.

Within the next 90 days, Ruto has also committed to proposing amendments to the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal Act. These changes aim to overhaul the institutional and operational framework of public procurement, identified as the epicenter of corruption, conflict of interest, and abuse of office in the public sector.

The goal is to deploy a digital infrastructure within six months, creating an open and transparent public procurement platform. This platform will offer open, real-time, end-to-end public visibility of the procurement process, from advertisement to contract award.

Ruto also noted that he has engaged with parliamentary leadership and urged Parliament to swiftly pass the Conflict of Interests Bill. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring that the bill meets high standards for accountability, integrity, and anti-corruption.

“I will make full use of the power given to me under Article 115 of the Constitution to ensure that the Bill meets the appropriate standards set out in the original bill,” Ruto asserted.