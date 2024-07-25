Hidden Costs Forced Students Out of Finland Scholarship Scheme, Court Hears

In the Kes.1.1 billion Finland education scholarship case against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, witnesses testified how unexpected additional fees jeopardized the program.

Senator Mandago, along with county officials Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono, faces charges of conspiring to steal Kes.1.1 billion intended for the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Programme. Mr. Mandago also faces a separate charge of abuse of office.

The witnesses told a Nakuru court that the hidden fees overburdened parents, making it impossible for students to continue their studies.

Ms. Salina Cherono, a county official whose son had secured a scholarship to study nursing at Laurea University in Finland, testified that she paid Kes.918,000 to the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund using a bank loan.

Her son was then required to complete a three-month pathway course at the Rift Valley Technical Training Institute in Eldoret, which included Finnish language classes and other preparatory skills.

“My son, along with others, learned Finnish language and other skills to ensure smooth studies in Finland,” said Ms. Cherono.

The course was not initially included in the fee structure. Ms. Cherono was later asked to pay an additional Kes.160,000 for visa and insurance costs, which she did on May 17, 2023.

After waiting a year for her son to travel, she attempted to withdraw from the program and sought a refund of about Kes.997,000.

However, the fund informed her that she needed to pay an additional Kes.541,000 to facilitate her son’s travel.

Another parent, Chebochok Kosgei, testified that he paid Kes.1.177 million for his daughter’s education but was later asked to pay an additional Kes.541,000 for the ‘Pathway course fees’. Losing faith in the program, he decided to withdraw.

“I lost faith in the program after being asked to pay the extra fees, so I decided to withdraw, but I have never received my refund,” said Mr. Kosgei.

The hearing continues with at least 180 witnesses expected to testify.