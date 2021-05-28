Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is evidently missing the trappings of power and his lost friendship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Thursday, as social media users marked #TBT, Sonko reminisced about his camaraderie with Uhuru and the First Family.

The former county boss who has since been reduced to a social media personality shared photos of some of the moments he spent within Uhuru’s inner circle.

He captioned the photos: “Patriotism.”

In another post, Sonko declared his presidential ambition as he shared a photo of himself standing next to Uhuru’s Kenya Airforce chopper.

The flamboyant politician indicated he would contest for the presidency in 2027.

“Kwa mapenzi ya Mungu na kura zenu kati ya 2027 and 2032 inshallah God willing ndani ya nyumba mlimani (With God’s favour and your votes, God willing 2027-2031 I will be in the house on the hill)” he shared.

Take a peep at the photos below.