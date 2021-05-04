The former Kenya Sevens rugby player Alex Olaba appeared at the Milimani Court Monday to answer to a charge of conspiracy to murder.

Olaba is accused of threatening to kill a key witness in a gang rape case he is facing with his co-accused Frank Wanyama.

The two former rugby players had been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each in August 2019 but were charged fresh last July. This after the High Court declared the case a mistrial after it emerged that the complainant was not sworn before she testified as required by law.

They were subsequently released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 before Alaba was arrested about a fortnight ago over an alleged plot to kill the key witness in his gang rape case.

He was reportedly arrested as he met an undercover detective who posed as an assassin for hire. Following his arrest, police said that Alaba claimed he had been possessed by evil spirits.

It is alleged that on diverse dates between 14 April and 22 April within Nairobi county, jointly with others not before the court, Alaba conspired to kill one K.A.

K.A. is the complainant in both the gang-rape case and the conspiracy to murder case.

Alex Olaba also faced a second charge of conspiring to defeat justice.

The prosecution led by Evelyne Onunga asked the court to cancel his bail because he has committed an offence while out on bail.

“Olaba cannot enjoy his liberty when the prosecution key witness’ life is at risk,” said Onunga.

The prosecution further asked the court to have Olaba remanded at the Industrial Area Prison until the gang-rape case is heard and determined.

In response, Olaba said the conspiracy to murder charges are just mere allegations. He said he has always been attending court without fail and intends to do so until the conclusion of the trial.

Magistrate Zainab Abdul said she will deliver her ruling on the application for cancellation of bail on May 10.