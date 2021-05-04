Kenyan taxpayers who fail to file their tax returns before the June 30 deadline will lose their Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) pins, the tax man has warned.

In a public notice published in the dailies on Monday, May 3, KRA said they will deregister Personal Identifications Numbers (PINs) of taxpayers who fail to file their respective tax returns without showing cause after the lapse of a 30-day window.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) would like to notify the public that taxpayers who are registered under the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, 2013, and the Income Tax Act, CAP 470 Laws of Kenya are required to file their returns under the respective laws.

“Failure to file tax returns, unless the cause is shown to the contrary, the commissioner of the Domestic Taxes shall have their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) deregistered and cancelled from the KRA system at the expiration of thirty (30) days from the date of this notice,” the notice reads in part.

At the same time, the taxman urged taxpayers to utilise its ongoing voluntary tax disclosure program (VTDP) to settle outstanding tax payments and meet the filing requirement.

“Taxpayers are also encouraged to take advantage of the Voluntary Tax Disclosure Program and apply, disclose and pay their outstanding liability with a relief on interest and penalties,” added KRA.

The deregistration and cancellation of the pins are part of KRA’s move to enforce tax returns compliance and raising the country’s revenue to cover this financial year’s budget deficit.