A 17-year-old pupil was Tuesday arrested over the death of his classmate after the pair wrangled over a pen in Nyamira County.

The Class 7 seven pupils and deskmates are said to have fought over ownership of a pen before they were separated by the teacher on duty at Bogwendo Primary School.

After the lunch break, however, the 17-year-old returned to school with a knife and stabbed his classmate in the chest, killing him instantly.

The assailant attempted to escape and hide the knife but was arrested and detained at Sengera Police Station in Manga area.

Confirming the incident, Sengera OCPD Gabriel Mwangangi said investigations were ongoing.

Following the incident, angry residents stormed the boy’s home and torched three houses belonging to his family. No one was injured as the family members managed to escape.

The body of the deceased pupil was moved to the Nyamira Level V Hospital morgue.