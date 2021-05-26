Wedding bells have started ringing for one of the more popular celebrity couples of recent times; Guardian Angel and Esther Musila.

It seems like just the day other when the singing lovebirds confirmed their love affair but Guardian Angel has clearly ‘liked it and put a ring on it’.

Guardian Angel surprised Ms Musila with a proposal during her surprise birthday party, leaving the mother of three in tears.

According to Guardian Angel, Musila initially thought they were going to sign a deal that turned into a surprise birthday party that then turned into a proposal for marriage.

“YES !! THANK YOU MY LOVE. She left home knowing we were going to sign a deal, it turned into a birthday surprise then turned into the most special day of my life,” Angel captioned a video of the proposal.

“To God be the glory,” the singer added.

Musila, who turned 51 on Tuesday, was seemingly lost for words as she wrote on her socials: “OH MY GOD – I said YES again🙏”

The lovebirds met last year after Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni connected them. Musila had listened to Angel’s song on the radio station and gotten curious about her now-soon-to-be husband.

“I love singing, so one day I’m driving to work and I hear this song Maina Kageni plays and I Dmed him asking what song is that and who sang it and he said ‘Rada’ by Guardian Angel. I got to my office and went to google and searched Guardian Angel and I was like I have never heard of this guy. I played that song the whole day and by the time I was going home, I knew all the words to that song. That same week I said to Maina can I meet Guardian Angel that song has touched and spoken to me as a person that ‘your radar needs to change’,” Musila recounted in a past interview.

The lovebirds have grown in leaps and bounds over the last year, during which time they also told off critics who frowned upon their age difference.

