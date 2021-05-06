A consignment of marijuana with an estimated street value of Ksh 4 million was Tuesday destroyed in Embu county.

An Embu court presided over the destruction at the Tenri hospital incineration chamber.

Embu Chief Magistrate Maxwell Gicheru supervised the exercise. He said the cannabis was seized in Embu Town and held as exhibit in February this year.

Magistrate Gicheru also noted that two suspects have since been arraigned in court, charged and released on bond.

“The law dictates that such consignment be destroyed beyond retrieval. The narcotics were from a case presented in court in February this year and the court had hastened the hearing so as to release the marijuana for destruction,” he said.

Embu West Deputy County Commissioner Caroline Imaya hailed Tenri Hospital for allowing the destruction of the marijuana at their incinerator since the law dictates that it should be destroyed without causing any environmental pollution.

Imaya also expressed concern over substance abuse among school-going children.

“I appeal and advise school heads to ensure guidance and counselling departments in our learning institutions are strengthened to offer effective services to learners found engaging in these vices,” she implored.

Imaya further said the war on drug peddling and use will be won through collaboration between security agencies and the Judiciary.