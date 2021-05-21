Police in Homa Bay have launched a hunt for the owner of a vehicle that was abandoned in the middle of the road at Ngegu market.

The vehicle contained 605 rolls of bhang with an estimated street value of Ksh65,500.

Residents near Ngegu market alert police on Wednesday afternoon after growing suspicious about the abandoned car.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney said the Toyota Ipsum was parked on the road leading to Homa Bay town.

“Our counterparts from Rangwe received a call that there was an abandoned motor vehicle in the middle of the road between Homa Bay town and Olare market. They rushed to the scene to inspect it,” Seroney said.

Officers suspect the occupants of the car abandoned it after it got a tyre puncture.

“It seemed it had a tyre burst. No arrest has been made so far,” Seroney said.

The car was towed to Homa Bay Police Station and the marijuana seized as exhibit.