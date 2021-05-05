Authorities in Kirinyaga county are pursuing a woman accused of assaulting and seriously injuring her husband.

The woman reportedly attacked Evans Miano, 64, on Monday night at Muthigiini village of Gichugu Sub-County.

According to witnesses, the couple picked a quarrel over unknown reasons before the wife rained blows on him. It took the intervention of neighbours to rescue Miano, who sustained nose and lip injuries.

One of the neighbours, Mr John Ngure, narrated how Miano fled for his life with his wife hot on his heels.

“We saw Miano fleeing towards our homesteads screaming for help. We had to stop his wife from beating him,” he said.

“We had to rescue Miano who was bleeding profusely from the nose and mouth and took him to Kianyaga Sub-County hospital where he was treated and discharged,” added Ngure.

Area head of police Anthony Wanjuu said the woman went into hiding after the attack.

“We are looking for the suspect who has gone into hiding. We shall not rest until she is apprehended and prosecuted,” said the officer.

Area locals claimed the woman had been beating up her husband over trivial issues.

“We have reliably learnt that the woman has been battering her husband in the past three months. The victim has been suffering in silence and his wife must face the law,” Wanjuu added.

“Three men, who rescued the victim, came to the station and reported the matter. They will give evidence during the trial of the suspect,” the police boss said.

Wanjuu further noted that cases of men being subjected to gender-based violence are on the rise in the sub-county, with four cases reported last month.

The officer said one of the men committed suicide after constant abuse by his wife.

“The victim became depressed after his wife kept on thrashing him and took away his life,” said the police boss.

Wanjuucalled on men not to shy away from reporting to the police when their spouses attack them.

“In this area, men receive severe beatings from their wives. Some of the cases even go unreported.