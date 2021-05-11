Former Kenya Sevens rugby player Alex Olaba will remain behind bars until a gang rape case against him is heard and determined.

This after a Nairobi Court Monday cancelled initial bond terms that it had issued when Olaba denied gang-rape charges alongside his co-accused Frank Wanyama.

In the ruling, Magistrate Zainab Abdul said witness interference by an accused person cannot be taken lightly.

Olaba was last week charged with conspiring to kill a key witness in the gang-rape case. The prosecution led by Evelyne Onunga asked the court to cancel his bail because he has committed an offence while out on bail.

Onunga told the court Olaba cannot enjoy his liberty when the life of the key witness in the case was in danger.

Olaba also faced a second charge of conspiring to defeat justice.

The accused will be remanded at Industrial area GK Prisons until the conclusion of the gang rape case.