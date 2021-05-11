An arrest warrant has been issued for Goldenscape CEO Peter Wangai who is accused of defrauding Kenyans out of millions of shillings through the collapsed greenhouse business.

A Nairobi court gave police the green light to hunt down Mr Wangai after he failed to appear in court on Monday morning.

This was the second time Wangai skipped a court date; he had earlier been scheduled to appear in court on March 24.

At the time, his lawyer told the court his client had contracted the novel coronavirus and requested that the plea be postponed.

On Monday, the chief magistrate was supposed to examine the Goldenscape founder’s medical report and rule whether he was fit to take a plea.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) intends to charge Wangai with 360 criminal charges, which are contained in 18 separate files.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) alleges that Wangai obtained varying amounts of money from various individuals between 2019 and 2020, promising them handsome returns on their investments.

His defense team argued that Wangai was not to blame for the loss of Sh19 million worth of investors cash because he was only a director at the company.

The matter will come up for mention on May 17.