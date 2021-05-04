Following his impeachment and subsequent reinstatement, Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome now says his life is in danger.

Days after the High Court in Nakuru reinstated him as Speaker, Ndegwa Wahome claims a senior politician in the county is not happy about his return and is planning to take him out.

“The plan to make me disappear without a trace has been hatched after a bid to remove me from the Speaker’s seat through impeachment proved impossible,” Wahome said while addressing the press in Nyahururu town.

The Speaker said he would record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“I want to sit down with the DCI George Kinoti himself so that I can give him the inside information that I have about my planned assassination,” he said.

Wahome further accused House Leader of Majority Edinald King’ori of removing the Assembly mace from the custody of Ol Kalou Police Station.

According to Wahome, the removal of the mace was a desperate attempt to prevent him from presiding over sittings of the assembly from Tuesday.

He also claimed that some MCAs hid the official Speaker’s vehicle soon after the High court reinstated him as Speaker last Thursday.

Wahome also wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene.“As Speaker of Nyandarua, I am requesting President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene,” he said.

The Speaker had been impeached in January on allegations of abuse of office, nepotism and corruption.