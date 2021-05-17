Dr Ednah Akinyi Ojee is an experienced pediatrician, child health practitioner, and researcher.

She is also a writer, mentor, and tutorial fellow in the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Nairobi School of Medicine.

The mother of one shared her career journey with the Sunday Nation.

********************

I was born in Nairobi into a Christian family. I’m the third born among five siblings. My late father was a civil servant while my mother worked for a parastatal.

Our parents ensured we attended church and participated in activities and this is where some of my most valued lifelong relationships began. We spent part of our school holidays in our home village Siaya County which allowed us to experience rural life and understand the difference between city life and village life.

From an early age, I understood the importance of community and family support and this continues to be an integral support system on my life’s journey.

My father was a strict disciplinarian and encouraged us to develop ourselves all round, beyond academics. My mother, on the other hand, was a homemaker per excellence, and naturally, we followed her example.

My educational journey started at All Saints Cathedral Nursery School. I later joined Nairobi Primary School. After completing primary school, I read the book Gifted Hands by Ben Carson, a world-famous American neurosurgeon. The book inspired me to pursue a career in medicine.

For my secondary education, I joined Moi Girls High School, Nairobi. After high school I joined Kenya Medical Training College, Nakuru then proceeded to the University of Nairobi School of Medicine, where I pursued a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery course then I did Masters in Paediatrics and Child Health.

Medical school

After graduating from KMTC Nakuru, as a clinical officer, the usual path was to get posted by the government and start working immediately. However, after I graduated, the government was not employing, and I needed to find work. I was offered part-time clinical work by a physician from our church. He later recommended I apply for a position as a research assistant at Kemri for public health research on a nationwide study on Iodine deficiency disorders that informed Kenya’s national salt iodization policy.

This opportunity to work in various parts of the country collecting data and learning about research further opened my eyes to the possibility of combining a career in medicine with research.