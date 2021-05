A couple in Budalang’i, Busia County is appealing for assistance from medical experts after giving birth to a baby without upper limbs.

The baby’s father, John Obwaba, said the society had subjected them to stigma and discrimination after his wife Rophina Akinyi gave birth to the baby with a congenital limb defect.

“Watu wamenitenga kabisa kulingana na maumbile ya huyu mtoto…ni Mungu ambaye alinipatia huyu mtoto na nafurahia, lakini watu wamenitenga…mpaka sai napata fikira mingi kuhusu huyu mtoto, kwa maana sijapata mtu wa kunitembelea na kunikaza roho au kunipea advice vile ntalea huyu mtoto,” he told Citizen Digital.

Obwaba said he fears the child, whom they named Gift Reagan, will never be able to live a normal life or even attend school when comes of age.

“Sijui mtoto wangu atakuwa anaandikia nini (shuleni), na atakuwa anatembeaje, kwa maana hana mikono…kwanza huku kwetu kuna mbu sijui atakuwa anajisaidia namna gani,” said the 35-year-old.

The mother said she first started suspecting that something was wrong with her baby when an ultrasound scan failed to detect any baby in her womb.

“Mara ya kwanza na ya pili mtoto hakuonekana kwa tumbo…daktari akanipeleka operation wakatoa mtoto nikaona ni mvulana lakini hana mikono. Daktari akaniambia ni Mungu tu ndio anapanga sasa mimi sikujua cha kufanya,” she said.

The couple is appealing for help on how to raise the child.

Obwaba said: “Naomba madaktari na wataalam wanitembelee wanishauri vile naweza lea huyu mtoto na waniambie vile wanaweza nisaidia.”