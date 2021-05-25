An autopsy on the body of Somali-American businessman Mohamud Bashir Mohamed has revealed he was strangled to death.

Government pathologist Johannes Oduor led the postportem in the presence of two other independent pathologists, family lawyer Charles Madowo, DCI detectives, and a family representative.

The post-mortem took slightly over an hour at Umash Funeral Home on Monday, May 24.

The family lawyer Mr Madowo said Mohamud Bashir was tortured before he was strangled and his body thrown into River Nyamindi in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

The body of the 36-year-old businessman also had burn wounds and injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

“The immediate cause of death as per the post-mortem report is death by strangulation but there is also quite a bit of evidence of torture on his body. There’s trauma on the head consistent with being hit with a blunt object, burns on his body and torture on his toes and nails,” said Madowo.

Samples were also collected from Mohamed’s body for further analysis at the government chemist.