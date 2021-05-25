The Ethics and Anti Corruptions Commission (EACC) says it has recovered corruptly acquired assets worth approximately Sh25 billion over the past five years.

EACC head of training, Gilbert Lukhoba, made the revelation on Monday in a speech he read on behalf of the commission’s vice chair Sophia Lepuchirit during a media workshop in Nakuru County.

“The commission has disrupted possible loss of public funds worth approximately Sh30.4 billion in the last five years,” Gilbert added.

According to the EACC Vice-chair, the commission was pursuing forfeiture of unexplained wealth worth approximately Sh25.5 billion as part of its efforts to recover illegally acquired assets.

The official noted system reviews were taking place in 15 ministry and development agencies and 20 of the country’s 47 counties.