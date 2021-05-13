Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi says an anti-mugging squad has been deployed in the Nairobi Central Business District to hunt down thugs who have been terrorizing pedestrians and motorists.

This comes in the wake of numerous complaints from members of the public who have fallen victim to the gangs.

The latest mugging was reported Tuesday after a gang of five robbed one Francis Osiemo of his valuables and cash.

Osiemo told police he was accosted by the gang near the Kenya National Archives as he walked home at night. The men threatened to shoot him before robbing him of a laptop, two mobile phones, and Sh6,200.

According to police, four other people have filed complaints about the same gang.

“We have profiled some groups and their modus operandi and the hunt is on,” Nthumbi said, noting that the gangs operate in groups of five to eight people.

In addition to patrolling the CBD, the anti-mugging squads will also patrol Uhuru Highway where motorists have complained of being harassed.

Meanwhile, police are urging victims to cooperate with attackers for their own safety as fighting back is risky.