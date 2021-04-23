A family in Kisii County is in mourning following the tragic death of their daughter by suicide.

According to media reports, the 16-year-old girl committed suicide on Wednesday after her parents rejected her relationship with a 21-year-old man.

Confirming the incident, Boige location chief Isaac Obara said the girl’s parents had warned their school-going daughter against the relationship with the boda boda rider and even reported them to his office.

“The mother of the girl found her with her boyfriend in a room in a house that is still under construction. She warned the young man to leave her daughter alone and ordered the girl to go home,” said Obara.

The chief said the girl’s mother returned home to find her daughter unconscious. She carried her on her back and rushed to Tabaka Mission Hospital where the teenager was later pronounced dead.

The girl is said to have ingested poison at their home in Mwamokoro village, Boige location, in South Mugirango constituency.

“The body of the girl is currently being kept at Tabaka Hospital mortuary where a postmortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death awaiting burial rites to be conducted on a later date,” said Obara.