Former ‘Machachari’ actress Clara Wamaitha, better known by her role as ‘Mama Stella’, has called on well-wishers to help her raise Sh150,000 to cater to her medical expenses and set up a shoe business.

Speaking in a YouTube interview with Hiram Maina, Ms Wamaitha alias Cindy narrated her struggles living with vitiligo.

“Before the show ended, I spotted some slight colouring on my hand. I wasn’t keen on my skin but later on, I came to regret it,” she said.

Wamaitha said medication for the skin condition has become a burden for her family, causing her to fall into depression.

“I have gone to all the hospitals and spent a lot. My daughter funded that. At times I became depressed since I knew that with the skin change, there was going to be no shows for me,” she said.

“I would like to set up a business that will make me a bit stable.”

“Bado nataka Pesa ya madawa…na kama kuna mtu hapo nje anajua Daktari mpoa wa Vitiligo sitamind mkinisaidia.

“Thanks to my daughter and family self-esteem yangu ilirudi fity… In case of any help my No. is 0726405996.”

‘Mama Stella’ also reflected on her time on ‘Machachari’, thanking fans for their support.

“I cannot brag as being the best actress who played ‘Mama Stella’ since there was someone else before me, but I attribute my success to all my fans,” she said.

She also narrated how her character as an irresponsible mother landed her in trouble.

“Some people have wanted to beat me in the streets because of the role. For example, kuna time nilikula fees ya Stella, karibu watu wanichape kwa streets.

“Machachari built me and although I used to cause trouble with my role. I am a good mother to my children,” said the mother of two.

After her stint on the Citizen TV show, Ms Wamaitha started a production business that has since been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone in that show built each other. There was love in that show. After Machachari, life has not been easy,” she said.

“During that time, I could take loans but now, nothing. I can’t since I do not have any income-generating business. My daughter graduated with a first-class honors degree in forensic science. She is a fingerprint expert and my son is also a graduate.”