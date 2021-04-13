An inmate at the Bomet GK Prison pulled off a daring escape on Friday, April 9 while sitting for Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Vincent Kirui, 20, had reportedly completed his KCSE biology practical exam at St Michael Secondary School when he vanished.

A prison warden tasked with watching the prisoner said Kirui asked to use the pit latrine; a request that was granted.

As the prison warden waited outside, Kirui found a way out of the toilet and scaled the school’s perimeter wall without raising suspicion.

The prison officer said the convict took unusually long in the toilet prompting him to break into the empty toilet.

Confirming the escape, Bomet Central Police Commander, Musa Imamai Omar said a contingent of security forces launched a manhunt in Bomet town and its environs.

After about four hours, officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public caught Kirui inside a house in a nearby Chebirir village.

“He had been transferred to the school to sit for the examination practical because what was required for use in the particular paper was not possible to be carried to the prison. He escaped but officers managed to arrest him and took him back,” Omar said.

“You know escaping from lawful custody or a prison is an offence but he is at the prison and we want him to complete the examination because that is his right.”

The convict is serving seven years behind bars for causing grievous harm to his girlfriend in January 2021.