Kenya on Monday recorded 486 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, with the county’s positivity rate rising to 16.3 percent from 11.8 percent on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health said the new infections were realized from a sample size of 2,989.

As of Monday, the country’s caseload was 146,156 from 1,564,827 samples tested.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said there are 1,645 patients currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another 6,063 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Meanwhile, 115 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 99,210.

At the same time, Kenya recorded 20 fatalities, raising the total number of casualties to 2,368.

CS Kagwe also announced that 487,278 people have been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“118,833 are Health Workers, 39,523 Security Officers, 70,338 Teachers and 258,584 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above,” the CS said.