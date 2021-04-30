Award-winning gospel singer Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka alias Guardian Angel says he will never forgive himself for spending a lot of money on his first car.

According to the ‘Atawale’ hitmaker, his first ride was a Mercedes Benz which he bought to keep up with his celebrity status.

Guardian Angel now wishes he could have spent the millions on an investment project.

“One thing I wasted money on was buying my first Car. I could have recorded a lot of songs. Yaani hiyo kitu nilitupa tu pesa hapo, kama ningekuwa vile nafikiria sai singe-buy hiyo Gari, ningerekodi mawimbo. Ilikuwa Mercedes Benz,” he told Pulse Live.

“Unajua hiyo time nilikuwa nadhani ukiwa msanii ako na Gari utatokea wasee wafeel…hiyo kitu niliwaste pesa and I will never forgive myself kwa sababu ya hiyo kitu, juu ningefanya kitu ya maana na hiyo Doo,” he added.

Guardian Angel is, however, proud of venturing into farming.

“Being a farmer manze, siku hizi mimi ni mtu nafuga kuku, I think that is one of my greatest investment that I’m proud of.