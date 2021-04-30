Award-winning gospel singer Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka alias Guardian Angel says he will never forgive himself for spending a lot of money on his first car.
According to the ‘Atawale’ hitmaker, his first ride was a Mercedes Benz which he bought to keep up with his celebrity status.
Guardian Angel now wishes he could have spent the millions on an investment project.
“One thing I wasted money on was buying my first Car. I could have recorded a lot of songs. Yaani hiyo kitu nilitupa tu pesa hapo, kama ningekuwa vile nafikiria sai singe-buy hiyo Gari, ningerekodi mawimbo. Ilikuwa Mercedes Benz,” he told Pulse Live.
“Unajua hiyo time nilikuwa nadhani ukiwa msanii ako na Gari utatokea wasee wafeel…hiyo kitu niliwaste pesa and I will never forgive myself kwa sababu ya hiyo kitu, juu ningefanya kitu ya maana na hiyo Doo,” he added.
Guardian Angel is, however, proud of venturing into farming.
“Being a farmer manze, siku hizi mimi ni mtu nafuga kuku, I think that is one of my greatest investment that I’m proud of.
“And also we are proud of what we have put in the Album that we are about to release. Hiyo tumeinvest,” said Guardian.
When asked if he would collaborate with a secular artiste, Angel said: “Yes, but it depends pia huyu Secular artiste ako aje. Initially nilikuwa nasema ni kitu haiwezekani but again nikajiuliza who is the most righteous person to sing for God? juu pia mimi niko tu na dhambi zangu.
“Mimi pia si righteous, so pia sometime God pia anaweza kuwa anataka kutumia hiyo song kubadilisha huyu artiste na mimi niko hapo nakataa hiyo Collabo. But kitu naweza fanya ni kuimba a gospel song na mtu wa secular na sio mimi niimbe a secular song hiyo haiwezekani,” he explained.