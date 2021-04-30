The veteran gospel music disc jokey Marvin Sande alias Dj Sadic is coming to a TV screen near you with a brand new gospel show.

The Genius Records CEO will be hosting the new show dubbed ‘The Light House’ on Switch TV. He will be presenting the show alongside budding media personality Kerry Kagiri every Sunday from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

DJ Sadic made the announcement on his socials, promising viewers a fresh gospel experience.

“Ready to Light Up your Sundays!!! A fresh gospel experience coming your way on your favorite @switchtvke with the amazing @kerrykagiri and yours truly #TheMixGenius ARE YOU READY? 🧨🧨🧨 #TheLightHouse” he penned.

DJ Sadic has been with the Red Cross-owned TV Station since April 2020 after leaving KTN. He has been working alongside Mary Mwikali on ‘Full Cycle’ which airs on Fridays.

Ms Kerry Kagiri on the other hand is a radio presenter on Hope FM. She said she is excited to join Switch TV to spread the Gospel.

“Always a pleasure to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and shout from the rooftops He is Lord and He is the HOPE we all need! Join @djsadic and I every Sunday on Switch TV for #TheLighthouse#TV#Live#GospelPower#Fun#Dance,” wrote Ms Kagiri.