Comedian Mannerson Oduor Ochieng alias Akuku Danger has admitted that his purported eviction from his home was an April Fool’s Day prank.

The Churchill show comedian, however, said the stunt was aimed at highlighting the harsh economic times Kenyans are facing following the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to partially lock down the country.

“With this video, I wanted to teach people, I wanted to sensitize people. This might not have happened to me, but it’s happening to someone who is close to you, someone back home, your father, your sister your aunt. The reason I did the video was to pass a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta to unlock the country, and so we can go back to looking for money,” he said.

Akuku Danger added that he received money from friends and well-wishers after the video went viral. He said he will disburse the proceeds to deserving Kenyans on his social media platforms.

“At the comments section, I know there is someone who doesn’t know what they are going to have even for lunch. Tell me on my comment section on all my social media, and we will share what I received with those deserving Kenyans,” he added.