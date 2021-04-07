Beatrice Makokha, a resident of Kamusinde in Kimilili Sub County who has been living with an abnormal growth on her face for over two decades, underwent tests on Sunday as doctors at the Bungoma Level 5 Hospital look to save her life.

The tests included a CT scan and MRI to establish the extent of the three-kg growth that has greatly affected Makokha’s sight and breathing.

The 50-year-old woman will, however, have to wait for a week before medics decide on the next course of action.

“Other tests are blood tests and a chest scan, histology, cytology, and biopsy. Within one week we shall be able to decide her on the next steps,” said a doctor at Bungoma Hospital.

County health superintendent Dr Wanikina added: “Her condition is delicate and will need between two to three weeks to determine her condition and the best way to approach it.”

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati helped admit and register Makokha for the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to help cover her medical expenses going forward.

He said the county would cover the costs of her treatment even as the Eldoret-based Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital promised it would perform the surgery at no cost.

“I have spoken to the management of MTRH Eldoret in readiness for her admission should findings at the County Referral Hospital require so. We’ve registered her on NHIF to ease the burden of healthcare,” said the governor.