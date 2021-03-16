Willy Paul says he is going to turn over a new leaf this year over the type of content he releases.

The controversial singer admitted to releasing “nasty” songs last year in a bid to draw attention and sell his music. He took to social media to apologise to his fans while vowing to create clean content this year.

“For the longest time, I thought that being nasty was the way to go. That being nasty would make my music sell.

“I’ve come to realise that good music is what people really want, and this year, I promise nothing but the best,” he said.

This year, Willy Paul has only teamed up with his signee Miss P to release two love songs, Liar and Fall in Love.

He says: “We are just getting started. Thank you for making us trend at #1 for two days now. Please forgive me for releasing dirty content in 2020. New Year, a new beginning. Back to factory setting!”

Willy Paul quit gospel music in 2019 citing hypocrisy in the industry. He went on to collaborate with a host of Gengetone stars, releasing the so-called nasty songs such as ‘Aiih’ with Reckless, ‘Nimelewa’, ‘Nye’ with Mejja, and others.