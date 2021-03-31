777score is a sports statistics service that allows you to track match results. It contains a lot of additional information such as game highlights or links to live broadcasts and sportsbook. The website specializes in a total of 4 sports: football, tennis, basketball and ice hockey. Although it is clear that the main focus is on football, since the site’s home page is dedicated to the football games today. The sports are arranged in a horizontal menu in the header of the website.

Clicking on any tab reveals a list of matches fixed for the nearest hours or finished today. In the top right corner, there is a calendar which allows you to find all the sporting results by date, even if it’s an event which happened a few years ago. On the left there is a column with a list of major tournaments and countries, by which you can find the league of interest.

Except for the fixtures and outcomes for today football games one may want to check the sports forecasts of the local bookmakers collected in the “Bookmakers” section. A punter can find the proposed odds and, thus compare them, on the page of any selected match. These are, usually, head-to-head, both to score, and over/under types of the bets. But, passing to the selected bookmaker’s website, one will find the full range of the possible odds.

Stay updated on the EPL fixtures with the service

As the Premier League is attentively followed not only by the British fans, but also by people from all over the world, no wonder the service provides its comprehensive statistics. When you open the site, choose the League from the list on the left, and then EPL fixtures. You can filter them immediately by selecting the games that are taking place right now. In the right corner of the website there is a calendar. The user can select any date and all the football matches played on that day are displayed.

From the menu of the Championship you can go straight to:

* fixtures EPL;

* results of the finished matches;

* standings of the teams (in Champions League, Europa League, Relegation);

* teams tab!

In the latter, the standings of the team in different leagues are shown, as well as tables with all the players, clickable for the personal statistics checking. This is useful for getting information on not only the squad performance in the last events, but also a player’s personal results and transfers. Thus, 777score is a useful tool for following all the favourite football events from one platform, analyzing different kinds of statistics and betting at the best sportsbooks.