As of Wednesday, March 10, approximately 4,000 Kenyans had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi made the revelation when she appeared before National Assembly Health Committee yesterday. She noted that no adverse effects from the vaccine had been recorded, with the only issue being some pain.

“The only issue is some pain at the injection point,” Mwangangi said.

The CAS was, however, at pains to explain what would happen in case of a negative reaction to the vaccine. Vihiga MP Beatrice Adagala had sought to know who would take responsibility in such an instance.

Mwangangi said Kenya cannot hold any of the vaccine companies liable because the deal was struck between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the companies for the distribution.

“The indemnity guaranteed by WHO and GAVI should there be an adverse effect means for us to know the vaccines are under Emergency Authorization Use, let us remember the vaccine is optional and no one will be forced to get it,” she said.

At the same time, Mwangangi told the committee Kenya is experiencing a third wave of covid-19 infections. She said Nairobi County had all its ICU beds occupied by 11 pm Tuesday.

“We are experiencing a third wave, as of now we don’t have a free ICU bed in Nairobi County. We are seeing an increased number of infections and we still can’t tell if this is a different strain,” she said.