84% of Kenyan Employees Report High Stress Levels, Cigna Study Reveals

A new report from the Cigna International Health Study 2024 reveals that 84% of employees in Kenya are experiencing high levels of stress.

While the overall well-being of Kenyans has improved slightly, rising from 50 points in 2023 to 61 points in 2024, financial concerns and the high cost of living remain the primary contributors to stress.

The study, which surveyed over 10,000 participants across 11 global markets, evaluated well-being based on eight factors: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.

The findings indicate that employed women in Kenya experience higher levels of stress than their male counterparts. A striking 89% of women report feeling stressed, compared to 81% of men. Stress levels among working men dropped by 13 points from the previous year, while the decrease among women was less significant, at just six points.

Additionally, women in Kenya scored lower than men in terms of mental well-being, and the study highlighted that mental health remains a significant challenge. This ongoing issue continues to impact productivity, with mental well-being scoring just 54% in 2024.

On a more positive note, 57% of Kenyan employees feel that their managers genuinely care about their mental health and well-being, the highest percentage in the region. However, many Kenyans still struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle due to financial stress and the increasing cost of living.

Job instability remains another pressing issue. Kenya has the highest rates of non-permanent employment globally, with 23% of workers in temporary positions. This situation has led to widespread job insecurity and dissatisfaction in the workplace. Only 17% of Kenyan employees expressed confidence in their financial well-being, and 65% cited financial insecurity and the cost of living as their main sources of stress.

The vitality and liveliness of Kenyans have slightly decreased, dropping from 79.9 points in 2023 to 79.4 points in 2024. However, the report shows a significant improvement in physical well-being. Kenya recorded a 64% increase in physical well-being, surpassing the global average of 44%.

Notably, Kenyan employees reported a healthy weight score of 53%, much higher than the global average of 36%. Additionally, 49% of Kenyans maintain a balanced diet, compared to the global average of 35%, and they experience better quality sleep than the global average of 34%.

Physical health among women improved by 19% over the last year, with young adults aged 18-24 benefiting the most from wellness efforts.

The report also found that Kenyan families are experiencing increasing loneliness. Despite the strong family ties that contribute to overall resilience, loneliness continues to erode well-being.

The survey revealed that 43% of respondents are cutting down on socializing, and 40% have lost interest in personal activities due to stress.