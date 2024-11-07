Education PS Calls for Parental Support as More Pregnant Girls Take National Exams in Hospitals

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang raised concerns over the rising number of schoolgirls taking national exams while pregnant or just after giving birth.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Kipsang’ shared that many girls are now completing their exams in hospitals, with 27 girls giving birth on the first day of exams.

Kipsang described the situation as significant and pledged to address the root causes of teenage pregnancies. He also pointed out that this year’s numbers are slightly higher than last year’s, underlining the need for immediate action to prevent further cases.

“There are quite a number of our girls who are doing their examinations in hospitals. I think on the first day we had 27 of them which is a large number and we are trying to see across the country how to ensure the issues are addressed,” he said.

The Principal Secretary called on parents and teachers to play a more active role in supporting and guiding young people.

“We urge parents to stay close to their children and ensure they can study without life disruptions,” he said.

Kipsang also highlighted the importance of strong student-teacher relationships, encouraging teachers and guidance counselors to foster positive connections that help students make responsible choices.