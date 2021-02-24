A Monday evening accident was caught on dashcam along Red Hill road in Westlands.

In what appears to be a case of a distracted driver, the black SUV left the well marked lanes and climbing over the raised grass. It then rolls over on the tarmac.

Despite having rained earlier, the condition of the road is perfect, with all the slippery water dried up.

The accident was therefore quite likely a result of human error. No word on any injuries, but from the look of things, the driver and any passengers on board likely walked out well.

Here’s the video.