Chaos erupted at the Nyandarua County Assembly on Tuesday afternoon after men clad in black suits raided the Chambers and tried to steal the Speaker’s Mace.

The raid reportedly occurred about two hours after Nyandarua ward reps had unanimously passed the BBI Bill 2020.

A fistfight between two factions allied to impeached Speaker Ndegwa Wahome and Governor Francis Kimemia ensued when the group of five heavily-built men tried to make away with the mace.

According to the Standard, MCAs allied to Wahome did not approve a court ruling that confirmed his impeachment and tried to stop the assembly’s proceedings by hiring the men in black.

The move was meant to prevent deputy speaker Zackary Njeru from chairing house businesses.

It took the intervention of police to quell the 30-minute altercation that also led to the arrest of Gatimu Ward MCA Kieru Wambui, a close ally of Wahome.

Assembly Majority Leader Ednard Kingori confirmed the incident saying the men in black raided the assembly premises at around 2.30 pm and broke into the office where the mace is kept.

“We were in a kamukunji when we were informed that a group had raided the office. We rushed to the assembly only to find men clad in black suits trying to take away the mace,” he said.

“We called the police and eventually one of our MCAs who is said to have organised the raid was arrested.”

MCAs allied to Governor Kimemia vowed to camp at the assembly and have police guard the mace.

