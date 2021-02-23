How quickly life changes. One minute you’re wallowing in misery and the next you’re enjoying a holiday in Diani.

That’s the current situation for former Tahidi High star actor Joseph Kinuthia Kamau alias Omosh. Since going public about living in abject poverty after the end of his stint on the Citizen TV dramedy, Omosh has seen floodgates of blessings open beyond his wildest imagination.

In addition to all the goodies he has received from wellwishers, Omosh has embarked on an all-expenses-paid trip to Diani courtesy of a local tour company, Top choice Tours and Travel.

Omosh on Monday shared a photo as he boarded a JamboJet plane for the 2-day trip together with staff from Zero Hero Properties who gifted the comedian with a parcel of land to build his new home.

“Going for a tour with my friends,” Omosh wrote.