Betty Kyallo looks set to end her media hiatus as she gears for her big television comeback early next month.

The celebrity media personality confirmed her return through her social media pages, revealing she will be back on KTN.

“She’s back! Told You It Wasn’t For Long💯 I Am So BLESSED. GRATEFUL TO GOD. March 7th🔥🔥🔥” wrote Betty.

While she did not reveal more details, sources indicate she will be hosting a new show alongside comedian Eric Omondi. This probably explains the duo’s recent snippets of the supposed show on their social media pages.

We are made to understand Betty will only be hosting a show and not anchoring the news, with discussions between the popular personality and Standard Group said to be still ongoing.

“She’ll launch a show with Eric Omondi on March 7. I cannot give out more information. Nonetheless, she will be hosting the show for a long time and it’s not a one-time event,” a source said.

Kyallo resigned from KTN in 2018 where she used to anchor news and host Friday Briefing. She then joined K24 TV where she anchored news and hosted two human interest shows on Friday and Saturday.