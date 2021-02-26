Celebrity couple Bahati and Diana Marua went all out to treat their daughter Heaven to an unforgettable birthday party.

The couple’s firstborn daughter, Heaven Bahati, turned three on Valentine’s day. Her exquisite birthday party was held on Saturday, February 20, with a few family members and close friends gracing the Princess-themed party.

“What A Weekend 😊 It was,” Bahati shared on social media as the couple released a 26-minute video of the event on YouTube.

Diana Marua added: “My Babies Birthday Party Decor was Heavenly. Created with her Name @HeavenBahati in mind 😍 I told @ANGELICTOUCHEVENTS that I wanted a Princess Themed Decor and she surprised me!!! This Decor was Beyond my expectations and the details was what stood out for me.

“@Angelictouchevents you are the best we have in Town. Thank you for creating beautiful memories for us 😭❤️🙏 #HeavenTurns3.”

She also shared the following photos from the party.