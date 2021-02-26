Former news anchor Doreen Majala has unveiled her new venture about 13 months after she left NTV.

Majala, who is a trained lawyer holding a Bachelor of Laws from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa(CUEA), has opened a mediation practice registered as Ressolution Chambers, LLC.

In a post on social media, Majala said Ressolution Chambers specializes in custom-made dispute resolution.

“Greetings, Introducing to you Ressolution Chambers, LLC. We are a group of professional Mediators specializing in custom made dispute resolution. We believe Mediation is about exploring options and achieving agreeable solution(s). For more info: http://ressolutionchambers.com,” she shared.

The firm’s other mediators are Muhavi Mugambi and Eshuchi M. Mukuna.

Majala, who also holds a post-graduate Advocates Training from the Kenya School of Law (pending admission to the Bar), is the Head of Ressolution Chambers.

Mugambi, a specialist in International Law and its related subjects, and Mukuna are listed as Adjunct Affiliate Fellows at Ressolution Chambers.