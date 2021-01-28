A 22-year-old man who defiled and impregnated a minor has been charged with defilement at Kibera law courts.

The suspect, who works as a security guard, is said to have lured the 15-year-old minor to his cousin’s house in Kawangware, Nairobi where he allegedly defiled her during the day before going home to be with his wife.

The victim is said to have been his wife’s friend and a regular visitor at their house before the suspect started making advances at her.

The minor eventually agreed to be his lover after he promised to make her his wife and take her to his rural home. He, however, sent her away after he realised her parents were looking for her.

Several weeks later it was discovered that she was pregnant.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke, the suspect denied the charges and demanded that his wife’s interest in the case be investigated.

The court freed the suspect on a bond of Sh300,000, with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on February 9.