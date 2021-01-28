Betty Kyallo is extending her business tentacles in the beauty and grooming industry following the launch of a high-end barbershop in Nairobi.

The former K24 TV presenter launched the barbershop christened AfterShave By Flair in Upperhill on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of the launch, Betty described AfterShave By Flair as a Man’s Piece of Heaven.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I introduce to you AFTERSHAVE BY FLAIR! A new Barbershop that is going to be a Mans’ Piece of Heaven! Upperhill we are finally here! Tonight I open the doors to this amazing location and I’m just so excited to finally share it with you!” she announced on her socials.

The beauty spot for men is located next to the 13-story high-rise Taj Towers.

Betty Kyallo added that the barbershop is just the beginning.

“This is just a start. Proud of the journey, my team, myself. God is GREAT! AfterShave By Flair! New Barbershop in the City,” she said.

The men’s piece of heaven comes barely seven months after the mother of one relocated her salon business to Kilimani.

