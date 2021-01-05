Impeached Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has had the last of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His attacks of the president are now more public, seeing him as the reason he got booted out of City Hall.

Responding recently to Nominated MP David Sankok, Sonko was not shy to express his displeasure with the head of state.

“Let him also be a former President before his retirement the same way he made me become a former Governor before the end of my time. I hate you Your Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. You are the worst President,” he said.

The politician did not stop there, expressing regret at having supported Uhuru.

“Wanjikus, myself included, are fed up with the dictatorial leadership of our once upon a time beloved President whom I used to love with all my heart. There was a time I was even ready to lose my life coz of supporting him,” he added.

Sonko has already joined the Ruto camp, and is reportedly willing to back and vigorously campaign for a Ruto candidate for Nairobi governor should his impeachment be upheld in court and his own candidature barred.