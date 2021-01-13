Kenyan hitmaker Otile Brown has opened his 2021 music account with yet another collaborative project with a foreign music act.

The Mombasa-raised Bongo Flava sensation has teamed up with Tanzania’s Ali Kiba to release, ‘In Love’. The collab follows a successful 2020 for Otile Brown who dropped his debut studio album dubbed ‘Just In Love’ which featured several acts from the East African region.

Produced by Vicky Pon dis, ‘In Love’ is a continuation of Brown’s attempt to expand his musical reach beyond the Kenyan borders.

As the title suggests, ‘In Love’ is a love song in which Otile Brown and Ali Kiba sing about falling in love.

The video is directed by Hanscana from Dar Es Salaam.

The collab is proving to be a hit with the fans, with close to 140k views in just 4 hours after it premiered on YouTube Tuesday.

Watch the video below. Rating 7/10.