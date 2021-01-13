Competition at the top of the Turkish Super Lig is taking place with the three most successful clubs in the league now occupying the top three slots in their quest to stamp authority in the league. Besiktas, who have won the leagues title an impressive 13 times lead the standings on 35 points.

However, they don’t have much breathing space, as they are tied on 35 points with second placed Fenerbahce, who have 19 league titles in their name. The most successful club in Turkish football, Galatasaray, is placed third, just two points below the league leaders. Galatasaray are gunning for their 23rd league title and will be looking to go top after this game as they continue with the quest.

Going into the weekend, Besikltas is the team with the best form. They have romped to the top of the league standings and feature in the biggest game of Match Day 18, when they host Galatasaray. Besiktas can solidify their lead with a win and recent form favors them, having gone unbeaten in the last six matches and with five wins therein. They have one loss and eight wins in the last 10 matches and have scored two or more in eight of the last 10 games. Besiktas do not only have the best attack in the league (39 goals), they have kept five clean sheets in their last six league matches. After scoring 18 goals in their last six league matches, Besiktas will feel psychologically ready for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray have the best defence in the league, having conceded 14 goals. They head to this game packing up three wins in their last five matches while in the last seven meetings with Besiktas, they have two wins and four losses. This fixture has for most of the recent matches favored the home team and even going to the Sunday game, the hosts are heavily tipped to win. Among bookmakers, Bet365 have the best odds for a home win at 2.15 while more sports betting odds comparisons are also placing odds of 2 and above favouring the home side.

Fenerbahce, on their part, will be waiting in the wings for the result in this game. Their hope will be for a draw, or at least for Besiktas to drop points. That way, they will go top if they beat lowly Ankaragucu in what will be the last game of this round.

Another team that will generate a lot of interest in the 18th round is Alanyaspor – the team that led at some point but is now placed fifth with very slim signs of improvement. They have suffered three losses in the last four matches and after having the best defence in the league at some point, have been very porous in recent times. Alanyaspor have played a game more and have conceded two or more goals in three of their last four matches. They will be up against seventh placed Trabzonspor, who are seeking three points top rise to sixth.

The reigning champions, Istanbul Basaksehir have lost the spine that saw them race to their first league title last season. The team is now languishing in 12th place with 22 points, 13 behind the league leaders. They have conceded the most goals among teams in the top 14 – 28 goals and going to their game against Sivasspor, they will be targeting a third straight league win. However, they have cup game in between and will be hoping it can work to boost morale at the team.

At the bottom of the log is BB Erzurumspor, who have lost 10 of their last 15 matches and they will see their game against Kasimpasa as a real chance to rise from last in the league standings. Kasimpasa have one win in their last five league matches and both sides have lost three of their last five matches.

