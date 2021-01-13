Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning in a lodging in Maua, Meru County.

Reports indicate that the man had spent the previous evening at a popular local joint in the company of two women. The trio then proceeded to the lodging where they spent the night.

Officers who visited the scene on Tuesday morning found the man’s naked body lying on the bed.

The detectives also found used condoms in a bin. A search for the two women has since been launched as investigations continue.

The man’s was moved to the Nyambene Funeral home pending an autopsy that will aid the ongoing probe.