Remember Ivy Brenda Cherotich? The beauty queen was Kenya’s first case of COVID-19 back in March 2020 and she was referred to as the country’s Patient 1 until April 2020 when her identity was eventually revealed.

The model is back on the public scene seeking votes from Kenyans as she battles it out for the Miss Tourism crown in Malaysia.

The 27-year-old who was crowned Miss Tourism Kericho County in 2018 is going up against 30 other Miss Tourism contestants from all over the world seeking to be named the winner of Miss Glamorous Carlo Rino beauty pageant contest.

“Meet your new Miss Tourism delegate to Malaysia. Join me as I battle it out with Miss Tourism contestants from all over the world for the Final Crown. Help me bring the crown home so the world can discover Kenya’s magical story and the untold wealth of destinations. You can win 10,000/= by voting for me. Just FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW and comment “I VOTE KENYA ” under their Facebook post. Let’s run this !…” Ivy wrote on social media.

The winner will be announced in Miss Tourism International 2020/21 Online Judging World Final on Sunday, January 17th.