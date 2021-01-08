Ugandan musician turned presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine on Thursday alleged a plot to kidnap his children.

In a statement following the evacuation of his four children to the US, Bobi Wine said he had received information about a pending attack on his family.

Pictures and travel details of the MP’s children at Entebbe International Airport were leaked Wednesday night causing ripples on social media. Bobi Wine explained that his family has been living in fear for the past three years after he announced he run against President Yoweri Museveni.

“Museveni has been trailing and following my children everywhere. I have had to change their schools. I then had to confine them at home for the longest time because the security was targeting them. Recently, we had very credible information they were intending to kidnap some of my children so as to force me to make statements that I do not believe in,” Wine said.

He added that: “That is why therefore when I received information of pending physical attacks on me, my wife and kidnap of our children, friends in the diaspora reached out to us, offered to host them for a while! That does not mean that my wife or I are any safer by remaining around. But our effort is to ensure they don’t kidnap one of these minors and try to use them to coerce us into subjugation!”

The Kyadondo East MP slammed “regime apologists” for questioning the travel of his children ahead of the January 14 election.

“The regime propagandists should be very ashamed. In a free and democratic country, nobody should live in fear simply because they oppose the government in power. In a free country, a presidential candidate would never have to wear a bullet-proof jacket and helmet in order to go for campaigns! That is the country we are struggling to build. Gen Museveni should even be more ashamed that 35 years later, children have to yet again run away from their country over fears of vengeful attacks!” he said.