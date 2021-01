128 years after it was invented, the Central African country of Cameroon got its first escalator last month.

The new attraction came following the opening of the new Douala Grand Mall, the country’s largest shopping complex.

Climbing up and down the moving staircase should not seem like a difficult task for many, but perhaps if you are doing it for the first time, there is a learning curve.

Check out this clip of Cameroonians struggling to use their new escalator.