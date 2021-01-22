Veteran mixmaster DJ Joe Mfalme is excited to be joining Homeboyz Radio after calling it a day at Capital FM.

The deejay announced his departure from the Chris Kirubi-owned station on Tuesday saying it was time to expand his horizons. The said horizons have seen him join HBR, which is partly owned by Radio Africa group.

“I’m always up for new challenges,” said Mfalme, who admitted that leaving Capital Fm after 12 years was not an easy decision.

“That is the only place I have worked at apart from my TV shows and side gigs. It wasn’t easy but you know change has to be there.”

The disc jockey who is one of the most sought-after DJs in Kenya also revealed that several radio stations approached him. He said he settled for Homeboyz because it matches his style and vibe.

“I just love good vibes. And that is what fans should expect, good vibes and great music,” he said.

On the type of music fans can expect, Mfalme said he will be going with the flow.

“Right now guys are listening to a lot of pope smoke, drill dancehall… and Kenyan music is doing very well.

“Music is very unpredictable and at times you don’t know the style that is going to come in next year. So my job as a DJ is to just do the research on music and go with the flow. I’m just sailing with the flow. I’m just hoping this year guys will have the same energy as what they did last year,” he said.

DJ Joe Mfalme is set to go on air at HBR on the breakfast show starting next month.